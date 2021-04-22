Fort Mill officers searching for arson suspect in Lily Lake Lane fire

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Police are searching for the man they say purposefully set fire to a residential structure.
Officers have identified Jacob Lee Cabasal, 42, of Fort Mill as the person who set fire to a home off Lily Lake Lane in the Waterside on the Catawba subdivision on March 25. At that time, all indications were that the fire was intentionally set, and an investigation was initiated by FMPD Detectives.
As a result of that investigation, and with considerable help from neighbors and witnesses, police identified Cabasal as the suspect.
Warrants have been issued for his arrest and include two counts of second degree arson and one count of harassment.
Cabasal is not currently in custody, and is believed to have fled the area immediately following the incident.
Anyone with information should call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.
