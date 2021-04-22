FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably cold temperatures persist ahead of stormy Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very chilly start, temperatures will top out in the lower 60s as persistent northwesterly winds continue to drive cooler air into the region.
Winds won’t be as high as they were Wednesday, but gusts could still reach 25 mph this afternoon.
A First Alert is in effect again tonight through Friday morning as frosty conditions return for another night across the Piedmont where lows will drop into the mid 30s. In the mountains, gusty winds produce blustery conditions as temperatures will only reach the 40s today before falling below freezing, mid to upper 20s, again overnight.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon ahead overnight lows around 50°. Clouds will filter in from the west Friday evening as a system bringing rain and storms to the Carolinas treks across the Deep South.
A First Alert is in effect for Saturday because of the elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorm development across portions of the area during the first half of the weekend.
Neighborhoods south of I-85 will likely get the brunt of the strongest activity as these storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
Storms move out late Saturday, and dry weather and bright skies are expected Sunday and will remain in place through the middle part of next week with warmer temperatures.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
