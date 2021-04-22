Faulty airbag leads to Lancaster, S.C. man’s death

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputy coroners Marie and Tony Broome were called to the MUSC-Lancaster hospital just after 10 p.m. Jan. 8 in reference to a deceased person previously involved in a two-car accident at Gillsbrook Road and the Highway 9 Bypass in Lancaster, S.C.
The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord, identified as 35-year-old Rekeyon Barnette was transported from the scene to the hospital.
Investigators say the airbag deployed and then exploded, breaking apart and propelling a large piece directly at Barnette, striking him and causing the fatal injury.
Pieces of the shrapnel were sent to a specialty lab in Georgia to confirm the shrapnel was from the airbag.
Representatives from Honda and NHTSA were notified of the findings.
There are now 19 faulty airbag death cases is the United States, and Lancaster County has had two of them.
The first case was in 2015, when Joel Knight was killed by a faulty Takata airbag. The 2015 case was also sent to the same specialty lab in Georgia as well.
