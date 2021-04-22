City of Salisbury responds to lawsuit involving 66-year-old who says she was violently pulled from SUV

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury has responded to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in which a then 66-year-old woman says she was treated violently during a traffic stop on I-85 in May, 2019.
Stephanie Bottom says a Rowan County deputy and two Salisbury police officers violently pulled her from her SUV and caused damage to her arm.
The City of Salisbury provided a statement about the case, saying “The Salisbury Police Department strives for positive interactions with our residents and visitors, including in cases where we may suspect criminal activity. As is standard, we are unable to comment on pending litigation.”
Bottom admits that she was speeding in her SUV while traveling to a funeral. She says she did not initially realize that officers were trying to stop her because she was playing loud music in the car. She says once she did realize officers wanted her to stop, she tried to find a safe place to pull over. After some time, officers deployed spike strips to stop Bottom’s SUV.
Pictures that were included as exhibits in the lawsuit appear to show parts of the encounter, including a deputy approaching Bottom’s SUV with a gun drawn, the hand of an officer grabbing Bottom’s arm and then a handful of her hair, and then putting Bottom on the ground.
WBTV requested to see the full video obtained by the attorney for Bottom instead of the selected still pictures. Scott Holmes replied, “We are not releasing the body cam at this point, but it will likely get released in the future.”
In the 2019 Annual Report, the Salisbury Police Department noted that “with a focus on training and policy accountability, SPD has been successful bringing down the number of force applications in recent years.” There were 48 documented cases of SPD officers using force in 2019, down from a high of 90 cases in 2016.
Rowan County did not respond to a request for a statement or comment on the lawsuit.
