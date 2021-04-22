Technical issues resolved with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency 911 system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The technical issues have been resolved with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency’s 911 system.
Around 4 p.m., CMPD tweeted, saying the technical issues that were impacting emergency 911 have been resolved and full system operability has been restored.
Residents were earlier advised to call alternate numbers if unable to connect to 911.
Callers who had difficulty connecting were encouraged to call 704-336-7911 or 704-336-3237 if they could not connect immediately to 911.
Charlotte Public Safety Information Technology says officials were actively working to identify and resolve the technical issues impacting the 911 system as quickly as possible.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.