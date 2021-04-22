Charlotte candlelight service planned for 7-year-old girl fatally shot by uncle in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A candlelight vigil will the held this weekend to honor a 7-year-old girl who was reportedly shot and killed by her uncle at a home in Gastonia.
Gabrielle Jones was shot on Ware Avenue just after 7 p.m. on April 13. Search warrants state that it was an accidental shooting.
Jones was flown to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. Gastonia police said the following Tuesday that Jones had died.
Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOMO) are holding a candlelight service in memory of Jones in Charlotte on Sunday, April 25. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Camp Greene Park, 1220 Alleghany Street.
One day after the shooting police said they arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Quintrel Lewis of Charlotte. He was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill of inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by felon.
Police say that Lewis was Gabrielle’s uncle and was shooting a rap music video at the home. Lewis and the child’s father, Jarrell Lewis are brothers.
Documents state that multiple fake guns and real guns were being used for the music video.
Police say that during the course of filming, Lewis was handed a gun by the homeowner and that he fired it and a bullet flew through the wall hitting the child.
Gastonia police confirmed on Tuesday that Lewis was also charged with second-degree murder after the child died.
Search warrants state that Jarrell Lewis called 911 and mentioned he had recorded the shooting. Police tried to take their phones at the time Jeremy Lewis was arrested. Two iPhones were collected by police for evidence.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Gastonia Police Department.
