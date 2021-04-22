Cabarrus libraries, Literacy Council partner to feed minds and those in need

Month-long Pages for Pantries challenge launches May 1

By David Whisenant | April 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 4:44 PM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Public Library System is collaborating with the Cabarrus Literacy Council (CLC) to promote reading and giving through the new Pages for Pantries challenge.

During the month of May, readers can join the Pages for Pantries challenge on the Beanstack app to read as part of a community team. The community team with the most minutes read will have a $2,500 donation made to their local food pantry to help support food assistance programs.

The $2,500 total is a combination of matching funds from the literacy council and donations made in memory of Mary Anne Irvin.

Irvin was a local literacy advocate who passed away in December 2020 after a lifetime dedicated to education and giving back to her community. She passionately promoted a love of reading within her students, first as a teacher and then through her work with CLC. Upon her passing, family asked that memorial donations be made to the literacy council, which sparked the Pages for Pantries partnership.

“I can think of no greater tribute to Mary Irvin’s legacy of learning than sponsoring this program in her name,” said Christy Wilhelm, CLC Board Member. “Pages for Pantries will carry out her work of encouraging a love of reading to continue nourishing the minds of our community, along with stocking our food banks to nourish their bodies. She would be proud to see the community working together to help each other in this difficult time.”

To participate, join the reading challenge beginning May 1 on the Beanstack app, or visit www.cabarruscounty.beanstack.com. Choose a team based on the library location you visit most often: Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland or Mt. Pleasant.

Each library branch will also serve as a collection site for non-perishable food items during the month.

Food items collected during the month will be distributed among five local food pantries. At the end of the challenge, the $2,500 will go to the community pantry on behalf of the branch team that read the most minutes. Special reading lists and optional activities are built into the Beanstack challenge.

For more information, contact Cabarrus County Public Library at 704-920-2050 or library@cabarruscounty.us.

Participating food pantries and their needs include:

Concord

Westford United Methodist Church Cupboard of Love Food Pantry

273 Hwy 49 S. Concord, NC 28025

704-782-1423

Saturday 9 a.m. – noon

Needs: Accepting any nonperishable items, sugar, oil, pasta and condiments

Kannapolis

West Point Baptist Church

1100 Pine St. Kannapolis, NC 28081

704-933-2631

Saturday 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Needs: Accepting any nonperishable food items

Harrisburg

Rocky River Presbyterian Church: Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry 7

940 Rocky River Rd. Concord, NC 28025

704-957-8629

Monday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Needs: Personal items (toilet paper, shampoo, deodorant), canned meats, pinto beans and black-eyed peas. Do not need green beans, corn or black beans

Midland

Bethel Church: Feed the Souls Food Pantry

12700 Idlebrook Rd. Midland, NC 28107

704-888-2653

Open second Saturday of each month 8 – 11 a.m.

Needs: Accepting any nonperishable food items, personal hygiene items and condiments. Do not need green beans, corn or black beans

Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry

8615 Park Dr. Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124

980-621-8634

Tuesday 3 – 6 p.m.; Thursday 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Needs: Canned food items accepted

