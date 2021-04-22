Bond denied for murder suspect in Scott Brooks’ death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the two men accused of killing the co-owner of the Brooks Sandwich House in Charlotte was denied bond in court on Thursday.
Terry Connor was arrested in March of 2020 in connection with the shooting death of Scott Brooks. Connor is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by felon.
Scott Brooks was opening the restaurant on a morning in December of 2019 when he shot during a robbery. He and his brother, David, owned the iconic sandwich house.
In court, the prosecution argued that Connor’s criminal past should be enough to hold him without bond. Conner was released from prison in 2019 for robbing a couple. Three months later, Brooks was robbed and killed.
Just before 4:30 p.m., Connor’s hearing ended, and he was denied bond. This means he will remain in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Brooks Sandwich House was closed Thursday while the family went to court. The family asked that the community come out and join them as well.
On a Facebook post, family members and organizers were asking people to come stand outside the courthouse with signs, shirts and pictures or anything they wanted to bring. They also referenced pins given out at Scott Brooks’ celebration for life.
Jennifer Brooks Cook is a cousin of Scott Brooks. She came to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to see what happened at the bond hearing.
“It’s been a long hard year and a half. And the stress and worry of him getting bond set has been overwhelming. I don’t want this to happen to any other family,” Cook said. “We just want him behind bars and no bail posted at all.”
Cook was wearing a t-shirt that read “Too Blessed to be Stressed.” She says that was Scott Brooks’ favorite quote. She says she tries to live by those words.
“But it’s almost hard to have that mentality sometimes because there is a lot of stress with everything that is going on,” Cook said.
There’s no word on the court date for the second suspect, Steven Staples, who was arrested back in November.
Connor and Staples were considered “partners in crime” by police, who say the two were also involved in several other robberies that resulted in murders.
