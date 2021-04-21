CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks have become a part of everyday life for a long time now. You’re heading out of the house. This is the mental checklist during this pandemic. Keys, check. Wallet, check. Hand sanitizer, check. Mask, check.
Not everyone is happy masks are still required.
James has this question for the Vaccine Team.
“If I am fully vaccinated why do I still need to wear a mask? If so, what’s the point of getting vaccinated?”
Here’s the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccines are working at protecting people from getting sick from the virus that causes COVID-19. Here’s what the CDC says about why they still encourage masks if you’re vaccinated.
For now, at least until more people get their shots, the recommendation is to continue to mask up.
There are things the CDC says you can do without wearing a face-covering if you’ve had your shot(s) and are two weeks from the last one. Find the list here.
