Vaccination target moves to high schoolers in Watauga County

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - In recent months there have been dozens of vaccine clinics across the mountains.
Most have had a target demographic.
In the beginning, it was those in the health care profession, then over 65, and most recently, adults over 18.
Now, in Boone, students as young as 16 were the focus of another COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
At Watauga High School on Wednesday, students and families were encouraged to show up and be vaccinated.
District superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott said, “that’s the key to keeping our schools open.”
Most teachers in the Watauga County School System have received at least one dose.
Now students are joining their ranks.
Boone Drugs was able to acquire a supply of Pfizer vaccine.
It is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds and was offered to students and more at the school clinic.
Officials believe it will make the schools safer and could help pave the way for five days a week in-person classes this fall.
