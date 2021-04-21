One dead, one injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of two people injured in a crash in east Charlotte Wednesday morning has died, police say.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Central Avenue at Winterfield Place, closing the area for a time. Central Avenue reopened just before 6 a.m. Police said the driver lost control of the car, drove onto the center median and struck a tree.
Medic says two people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. One of those people, identified as Christopher Maurice Hames, died a short time later. Only one vehicle was involved.
Police said neither people in the car were wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed was a factor in the wreck.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash.
