Study: Rowan County private sector wages rank among highest in North Carolina

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Economic Development is reporting that Rowan County continues to improve in the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s average private sector wages, according to their most recent report released by the Labor & Economic Analysis Division.
The average yearly wage in Rowan County during the time of the study (2019 Q3 through 2020 Q2) was $44,412, more than $3,000 higher than just three years prior. Rowan County’s wage is the fourth-highest of the 11 North Carolina counties in the Charlotte metro area, trailing only Mecklenberg ($71,689), Iredell ($51,136) and Union ($46,386) — all Tier III status counties.
It is also the 12th-highest total out of the 100 North Carolina counties, including the second-highest of the 41 counties in Tier I status.
“Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and improving quality of life,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “They also show the success of the area businesses to be able to support that development. We’re excited about the significant growth we’ve seen in this regard even through the pandemic, and look forward to continued progress in the years to come.”
Rowan also achieved higher private sector wages than 14 of the 20 Tier III counties and 34 of the 39 Tier II counties. The average wage increased more than $500 from the previous year’s average mark of $43,883.
