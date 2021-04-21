SC lawmakers send 5-day in-person learning bill to governor

Finally, and most significantly, S. 704 explicitly prohibits districts from assigning teachers to a dual modality instructional situation where a teacher is responsible for simultaneously directing the learning of students that are in-class and students that are online. While the legislation wisely provides districts with the ability to use dual modality instruction in “extreme and unavoidable circumstances,” the experiences of students and teachers with this instructional model this school year have clearly shown that it should only be used in the most exceptional situations. As the largest association for professional educators in the state, PSTA has heard clearly from members that a dual modality model inhibits a teacher’s ability to meet the needs of all learners by forcing teachers to divide their attention between two groups of learners that have fundamentally different instructional needs. In addition, teachers have overwhelmingly indicated that dual modality is burning out educators. In a recent survey, 95% of our members that have been assigned to dual modality indicated it is either “far more challenging” or “more challenging” than teaching in an exclusively in-person or virtual setting. Additionally, 56% of these teachers indicated they would be more likely to leave their school if asked to teach in a dual modality model again next year.