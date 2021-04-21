Retired CMPD captain hiking Appalachian Trail, raising money for several charities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cancer survivor Michelle Hummel has faced challenges in her life, but nothing quite like the journey she is currently embarking on. Hummel, a retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Captain, is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail over the course of the next several months. She said the trek is not only a purpose-fulfilling experience, but also an opportunity to raise money for charitable organizations close to her heart.