Retail store at state’s only water buffalo farm to open Saturday in Rowan County

The retail store will be opened on Saturday. It’s located at 295 Fading D Farm Rd. in Salisbury. You can also find the cheese and the gelato at Robert’s Family Farm in Denton. Crossings Farm in Lexington has gelato, some meat and mozzarella Valle Bufala in Hendersonville has the Gelato. Roots on Main Restaurant in Lexington serves mozzarella and also uses Fading D ground meat in a hamburger. Your Mom’s Bazaar in Davidson carries butter, gelato and mozzarella. Deep Roots store in Greensboro has ground meat available. Childress Winery also serves mozzarella from Fading D.