Registered sex offender faces nearly a dozen new charges after two month investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender living in Rockwell is facing new charges after a two month investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Jamie Eric Gardner, 45, of McBride Drive was charged with ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of a change of address.
The investigation began in February when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Detective J. D. Thomason of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office about Gardner’s alleged involvement with child pornography.
Thomason arrested Gardner on Tuesday. Bond was set at $500,000.
In 2011 Gardner was convicted of four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. The victim in that case was 7-years-old.
