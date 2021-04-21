Prevent Child Abuse Rowan hosting food truck fundraiser

Shawn Edman, board president, stated “We are very excited to host this outdoor event to bring awareness to our organization as well as raise funds to assist the children and families we serve.” Prevent Child Abuse Rowan has continued to operate during the pandemic; however, they have not been able to host any fundraisers. “We rely on the generosity of our community and grants to do the work we do. As with many other organizations, it has been difficult to host fund raising events during the pandemic.” Come choose some delicious take out and support this wonderful organization for children in our community.