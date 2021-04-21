Prevent Child Abuse Rowan hosting food truck fundraiser

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Prevent Child Abuse Rowan is hosting their first annual Food Truck Fundraiser on Saturday, April 24, 2021. This rain or shine fundraiser will be held from 11:00am to 4:00pm at 130 Woodson St. Salisbury, NC 28144.
A portion of all proceeds from this event will be donated to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan’s Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center and their work with children in Rowan County who are recovering from abuse.
Guests can choose from a variety or food and beverage vendors, including Mambo on Ruedas, Hilltop Seafood Co., Koco Java Coffee & Roastery, Dan Good Que, The Old 79 Kettlecorn Company, and Duck Donuts. The event will host a firetruck on display and tours of the community child advocacy center.
In addition, a battery powered pink Mercedes for children will be raffled off on Facebook Live at 3:45pm on April 24th. Tickets will be available for sale at the event or at https://www.preventchildabuserowan.org/fundraisers.
All funds raised from the raffle will benefit the Erica Parsons Memorial Medical Fund, which provides additional medical care to children in Rowan County who are victims of abuse. The agency’s newly certified therapy dog will also be at the fundraiser to meet and greet the community.
Shawn Edman, board president, stated “We are very excited to host this outdoor event to bring awareness to our organization as well as raise funds to assist the children and families we serve.” Prevent Child Abuse Rowan has continued to operate during the pandemic; however, they have not been able to host any fundraisers. “We rely on the generosity of our community and grants to do the work we do. As with many other organizations, it has been difficult to host fund raising events during the pandemic.” Come choose some delicious take out and support this wonderful organization for children in our community.
Prevent Child Abuse Rowan is a nonprofit agency whose mission is to serve the needs of children and families in Rowan County by providing a community-based center that utilizes best practices in prevention as well as in the identification, investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse
