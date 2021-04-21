2 charged with murder at Food Lion in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police charged two people with a fatal shooting that happened at Food Lion in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
CMPD detectives charged 22-year-old Xavier East and 23-year-old Divine Miller for the murder of 28-year-old De’Anthony Ellis.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Food Lion on Albemarle Road Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 21, 2021.
When they arrived, officers located Ellis seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. Ellis was taken to the hospital by Medic, where he was later pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death.
During the investigation, East, and Miller arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
An investigation between Homicide Unit detectives and the Hickory Division determined East and Miller were the suspects in this case. After being treated at the hospital, East and Miller were interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives.
At the conclusion of their interviews, they were both taken to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.