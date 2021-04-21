Permatex back on board with Salisbury-based StarCom Racing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Permatex®, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has announced that the company will continue its sponsorship of the Salisbury-based StarCom Racing Team for two key races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.
This marks the third consecutive season that Permatex will be a primary sponsor for the Permatex StarCom 00 Camaro, helmed for the second straight year by driver Quin Houff.
Dan Clarke, Permatex Director of Marketing, noted, “Permatex is thrilled to continue its partnership with StarCom Racing. This sponsorship allows Permatex to showcase our brand and the exciting new product innovations that we have in the works, while supporting Quin Houff and the Permatex StarCom Racing 00′s goal for scoring top finishes! We look forward to a successful season ahead.”
Permatex will sponsor the StarCom Racing team for the first race of the year during the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021. The second fight for the checkered flag will be during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021. The race at New Hampshire represents a special milestone in the track’s history, serving as the 50th visit by NASCAR’s premier series to “The Magic Mile”.
“Like its products, our relationship with Permatex is long lasting as we continue into the 2021 season partnering for Talladega and New Hampshire,” said Michael Kohler, StarCom Racing CEO. “As someone who chooses Permatex products for my own truck, I’m pumped to showcase the brand on our 00.”
StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series Team, based in Salisbury was launched in September 2017. SCR purchased a Charter in 2018 and will run a full schedule for the 2021 season. SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists, as well as successful business entrepreneurs from SCR’s parent company, StarCom Fiber. More information is available at: starcomracing.com.
NASCAR Driver Quin Houff raced his way to the Cup Series with determination and Virginia-style work ethic. Coming from a family business of 80 years strong, Houff knows the value of loyalty and getting your elbows greasy. Houff’s zeal for racing started small with go-karts with his father. His excitement grew and his family helped him begin his lifelong passion at the young age of eight. Although Houff enjoys golf, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, racing has always taken the driver’s seat in his life. Houff has shown impressive results already in NASCAR’s top two series with a 12th place finish at Iowa, a top 15 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway (NASCAR’s fastest short track) and most recently, a 13th place finish in the October 2020 Cup race at Talladega. 2021 marks Houff’s second full time season in the #00 Cup car.
Permatex is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of premium chemical products to the automotive maintenance and repair markets. Since 1909, Permatex has been an acknowledged leader in the development of innovative new products and services for the automotive aftermarket. Permatex markets a wide range of products under well-known ITW brand names such as Permatex®, Fast Orange®, Spray Nine®, The Right Stuff®, Threadlocker Gel Twist®, Scrubs®, and Grez-Off®.
Permatex currently operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. and exports products to more than 85 countries around the world. North American operations include a headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing, distribution, and technical center in Solon, OH.
Permatex is a division of ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), a US based, NYSE listed corporation, founded in 1912. ITW is a Fortune 500 diversified manufacturing company.
For more information, visit: www.permatex.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.