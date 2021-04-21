Permatex back on board with Salisbury-based StarCom Racing

NASCAR Driver Quin Houff raced his way to the Cup Series with determination and Virginia-style work ethic. Coming from a family business of 80 years strong, Houff knows the value of loyalty and getting your elbows greasy. Houff’s zeal for racing started small with go-karts with his father. His excitement grew and his family helped him begin his lifelong passion at the young age of eight. Although Houff enjoys golf, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, racing has always taken the driver’s seat in his life. Houff has shown impressive results already in NASCAR’s top two series with a 12th place finish at Iowa, a top 15 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway (NASCAR’s fastest short track) and most recently, a 13th place finish in the October 2020 Cup race at Talladega. 2021 marks Houff’s second full time season in the #00 Cup car.