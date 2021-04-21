17-year-old dies in Mount Holly house fire

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager died in a house fire in Mount Holly Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Wood Street around 2 a.m. The area is just off of S Main Street. Police say three people were inside at the time and two people were able to escape without injury.
The third person, identified as 17-year-old Gabriel Issac Payne, was found dead inside the home, police say.
Officials say the home sustained major damage in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
