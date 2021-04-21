N.C. reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain above 1K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s daily COVID-19 case count rose and the number of new deaths more than doubled Wednesday, state health officials reported.
North Carolina reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths and 1,168 hospitalizations due to the virus Wednesday.
Officials also reported 47.1 percent of adults are partially vaccinated and 35.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
Anyone 16 years and older became eligible for the vaccine starting Wednesday, April 7.
Since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, the state has seen 952,529 total positive cases.
The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 12,480 in the state.
Officials say 12,021,825 tests have been given in N.C. as of Monday, and the percent of positive tests reported was 7 percent.
As of April 19, officials say 911,719 people were presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina. You can monitor the estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 by clicking here.
N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations
North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in Group 5, which includes everyone age 16 and older.
On April 13, the CDC and the FDA announced they were pausing the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers were expected to follow.
Officials said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).
COVID-19 restrictions will ease again on March 26 at 5 p.m., allowing for max capacity limits at some places.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 204 on March 23, days ahead of the expiration of Executive Order 195.
“Our sustained progress tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.
Under the new order, the following places will be able to increase capacity up to 100-percent:
- Retail businesses
- Salons
- Museums
The following places will be able to operate at 75-percent capacity indoors and 100-percent outdoors:
- Restaurants
- Wineries
- Breweries
- Amusement parks
- Gyms
- Pools
- Recreation establishments
Other places will be able to increase capacity to 50-percent indoors and outdoors:
- Bars
- Conference centers
- Receptions venues
- Sports arenas
- Live performance venues
Movie theaters and gaming facilities may operate at up to 75-percent capacity outdoors under the new order.
<b>DOCUMENT: </b><a href="https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO204-Further-Easing-Restrictions.pdf" target=_blank><b>Click here to read Executive Order 204 in its entirety</b></a>
Effective at 5 p.m. on March 26, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will be lifted. Mass gathering limits will be increased to 50 outdoors and 100 outdoors.
The mask mandate and six-feet social distancing will remain in place. All businesses must continue to maintain the six feet of distance requirement between patrons and implement other safety protocols as they expand their capacity.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.