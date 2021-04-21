Man killed by NC deputy identified

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed on an Elizabeth City street Wednesday morning by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.
It happened as deputies were conducting a search warrant at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified that man as Andrew Brown, Jr. Earlier they said he was the focus of the search.
Wooten said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff would not go into any specific details as to what led up to the shooting.
The sheriff did confirm that the deputy, who he did not identify, was wearing a body camera and that it was active at the time of the shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation, which is now investigating the shooting, would not say what race the deputy is but did confirm that the man killed was Black.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said they are looking for accurate and not fast answers. He said the SBI investigation will be thorough and “there will be no rush to judgment.”
A crowd of people gathered at the scene this afternoon and many were demanding to know what happened.
Elizabeth City called an emergency city council meeting to discuss the shooting.
