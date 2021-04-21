Judge rules in favor of activists to protest in front of N.C. courthouse

“We are happy to have negotiated this settlement agreement for racial justice demonstrators who were denied their First Amendment rights by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, but if law enforcement officials had followed the U.S. Constitution this settlement would not have been needed in the first place. What those protesters experienced, just for pointing out that a confederate monument on public grounds is racist, is the sort of unacceptable policing that inspires much of the resentment and suspicion the Black community has towards some in law enforcement today.” -Elizabeth Haddix, managing attorney for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.