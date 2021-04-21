Gusty wind leads to extreme temperature drop overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After managing to reach the mid 70s this early this afternoon, temperatures will gradually fall back down into the 50s and 60s this evening ahead of a big temperature top overnight.
Meanwhile, wind gusts will top out near 40 mph in the mountains with gusts to 30 mph possible in the Piedmont. There is also concern that with windy, warm and dry conditions in the forecast, small fires could quickly get out of control.
Therefore, a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning remains in effect from 2 pm this afternoon to 8 pm this evening for wind and low relative humidity.
Additionally, there’s a Freeze Warning that remains in effect from midnight tonight to 9 am Thursday as sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s expected across the WBTV viewing area. There’s a First Alert out for both Thursday and Friday mornings, as there are concerns for frost across the Piedmont and hard freeze across the Mountains.
Remember to download our free First Alert Weather app to keep track of conditions in your area.
Thursday will bring a good deal of sunshine but along with it, a chilly breeze will blow all day. Following a record-challenging morning low temperatures in the middle 30s (20s in the mountains) the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.
Friday morning will be frosty cold again with lows in the mid 30s, followed by pleasant afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s.
Long-range weather models have settled on a wet start to the weekend, with widespread rain likely for Saturday with highs in the 60s. Thunder is also possible, especially in areas along and south / east of I-85. The rain will taper down and end late Saturday night offering more sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower 70s.
Sunshine will dominate early next week with a pronounced warming trend that will take us back up into the low 80s by Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.