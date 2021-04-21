Good Question: Are you having second thoughts about the second dose?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some people are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccination, especially after their first shot.
They may have experienced some side effects, so they are not sure they want to go back in for round two.
What happens if you only get one dose?
How risky is that?
WBTV’s Alex Giles asked Becky DeCamillis, who specializes in infectious diseases at Novant Health, on this week’s Good Question Podcast.
Alex: You would have at least some protection after the first dose, but not enough to say you’re fully vaccinated. Correct?
Rebekah: “Correct. About 50 percent will have some protection about a week or two after the first dose...you’re not fully protected.”
That’s why it’s so important to get fully vaccinated. That is the best way to protect ourselves, and those around us.
One shot is not enough. However, some people have already skipped that second dose.
If you change your mind, is there a point where you’ve waited too long to get it?
That’s another Good Question.
Alex and Becky talked about that timeline, an instance when maybe you shouldn’t get the second dose, and what we do know about how long the vaccine lasts on this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.
