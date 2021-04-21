FIRST ALERT: Wind, cold and rain all in the forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major cold front will cross the region today, but it’s got very little rain with it.
The focus of this front is not rain, but rather sharply colder air that will blow in behind it on strong, gusty winds. Temperatures will fall throughout the day in the mountains, winding up in the low 40s by late afternoon.
There may even be a few snow showers in the High Country. As for the Piedmont, we’ll have an early-afternoon high near 70° before the wind picks up and temperatures fall during the late afternoon. Wind gusts will top out near 40 mph in the mountains with gusts to 30 mph possible in the Piedmont.
There is also concern that with windy, warm and dry conditions in the forecast, wildfires could quickly get out of control. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There’s a First Alert out for both Thursday and Friday mornings, as there are concerns for frost across the piedmont and hard freeze across the mountains.
Thursday will bring a good deal of sunshine but along with it, a chilly breeze will blow all day. Following a record-challenging morning low temperatures in the middle 30s (20s in the mountains) the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.
Friday morning will be frosty cold again with lows in the mid 30s, followed by pleasant afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s.
Long-range weather models have settled on a wet start to the weekend, with widespread rain likely for Saturday with highs in the 60s. Thunder is also possible, especially in areas along and south / east of I-85. The rain will taper down and end late Saturday night offering more sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower 70s.
Sunshine will dominate early next week with a pronounced warming trend that will take us back up into the low 80s by Tuesday.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.