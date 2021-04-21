Double murder suspects caught after fiery crash in N.C.

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service was trying to take two murder suspects into custody Tuesday afternoon when they took off, eventually ending in a fiery crash in a restaurant parking lot.
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. in Beulaville at the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 241.
A spokesman for the Marshal’s Service told WITN that the two women were wanted for a murder in Bladen County. He said when they turned on their blue lights the women took off.
Police say the car was going at a high rate of speed, struck a utility pole, and became airborne before landing on top of the pickup truck that was parked in a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The car then burst into flames.
The women were arrested by deputy marshals.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said the two were wanted on a double homicide that happened April 8th on Cribb Road, south of Elizabethtown.
Keyonte Poole, who was driving one of the victims’ stolen car, and Nona Strickland, have both been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Bladen County deputies say the two were developed as suspects after deputies learned they were using the victim’s EBT card and driving his stolen vehicle in the Richmond, Virginia area.
On Tuesday, Bladen County learned the women were in the Beulaville area, and around 3:00 p.m. their investigators and U.S. Marshals spotted the car.
Deputies say Poole, Strickland, and the two victims all lived at the same address in Clarkton.
No one was in the pickup truck at the time. Andrew Bass says he parks it there during the day as he rides with a co-worker to his job in Havelock.
The accident tore down traffic signals at the intersection which was closed for several hours.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.