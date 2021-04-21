Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspects in Walmart parking lot shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify several people involved in a shootout that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in the Steele Creek area.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. last Sunday at the Walmart located at 8180 South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek area.
“Shortly before five o’clock, words were exchanged outside in the parking lot between two groups,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “One person pulled out a firearm, shot at another. That person then returned fire at that subject that initially shot, and then both subjects got in their cars and then they took off.”
Surveillance footage from the business shows two different parties enter the store. Johnson said one group was comprised of a man, woman, and child. The other group consisted of a few different young men. He said the altercation between the two groups happened after both parties had left the store. Johnson said no people were hurt in the shootout, but a vehicle was struck by a bullet.
“Just think about it. Anyone could have been in that vehicle. It could have been a kid, adults, anyone could have been in this incident. These suspects wildly fired their firearms,” said Johnson.
The detective said police are now hoping to identify all the people involved in the incident so they can be questioned by investigators. He said it’s unclear why the confrontation happened.
“We’re trying to identify all parties involved in this incident to come to some kind of conclusion and put the right person in jail,” said Johnson.
He said it is also possible that the two parties involved in the shootout were known to each other prior to the incident.
“I believe they are known to each other and it clearly shows they have some kinds of anger towards each other,” said the detective.
Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
