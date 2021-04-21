Conservation Partners to host ribbon cutting at the new Walkers Creek Trailhead on Uwharrie Trail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) and other conservation partners have announced the Walkers Creek Trailhead Ribbon Cutting, a new trailhead located on the Uwharrie Trail, on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:30pm. The address is 6871 High Pines Church Road, Asheboro, NC. This event is open to the public.
Three Rivers Land Trust partnered with the North Carolina Zoo, the North Carolina Zoo Society, and the U.S. Forest Service to protect the property and fill in a gap in the Uwharrie Trail. This creates a new trailhead on High Pine Church Road in Asheboro, which is now open to the public and is known as the Walkers Creek Trailhead.
Other partners who made this project possible include the North Carolina Zoo Society, the Uwharrie Trailblazers, Amy Grissom, Ruth Ann Grissom, Andy and Mary McArthur, and Healthy Communities A3 out of Asheboro.
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves special natural areas, family farms, rural landscapes and historic places in a 15-county region in central North Carolina. To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in its conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.