Community garden planting seeds of hope, positivity for Hidden Valley neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers in Hidden Valley are shining a light on a community hub aimed to revitalize and uplift the neighborhood.
Charles Robinson, the executive director of the Hidden Valley Community Hub, said he wants to change the perception that people have of Hidden Valley based on past crime and violence.
“Hidden Valley is a great place to live, always has been. We’ve had our challenges just like other neighborhoods but it’s a huge place and a great place for families,” Robinson said.
This is the second year since the Hub established the Hidden Treasures community garden.
The garden has a dozen plant beds, benches and small tables where children and senior citizens can sit.
Robinson said they are planting tomatoes, cucumbers, and other trees.
He said the area is a food desert-- meaning families don’t have easy access to fresh, healthy foods.
According to a report from FeedingAmerica.org, researchers project that in 2020 15.7 percent of people in Mecklenburg County are dealing with food insecurity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
That’s up from 12 percent of the population in 2018.
Robinson hopes people will take advantage of the garden to get fresh produce.
“Come grow your fresh produce here it’s important so that our families can live longer and have great health,” Robinson said.
The community hub is not just feeding stomachs; they’re nourishing minds too with outdoor libraries.
In addition to the hub, there is a tutoring partnership between UNC Charlotte and Hidden Valley Elementary School.
The Hidden Valley Family of Tutors program was spearheaded by PhD Candidate Barbara Pinson Lash with UNCC’s Charlotte Action Research Project (CHARP), along with Hidden Valley Residents and Hidden Valley Elementary School.
The tutoring program is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is a guided reading program focused on reading comprehension.
To sign up for the Hidden Valley Family of Tutors, please complete a brief application at this link: https://bit.ly/2YwOXTM
Hidden Treasures will also have an outdoor kitchen to teach kids how to cook and there will be arts and crafts too.
“We just want to be available for our community and help our community, our children are our future,” Robinson said.
Speaking of the future - Robinson said he wants people to know this is a safe space to talk, have conflict resolution and learn from one another - all steps he says can help the neighborhood move forward.
“We just want to love on the community, be a space where we can reconnect and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing,” Robinson said.
