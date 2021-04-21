Chilly night! Cover those plants!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Temperatures have already started falling - and they won’t stop until tomorrow morning!
The breeze will start to die down overnight as temperatures fall to the low to mid-30s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of our NC counties until 9 am.
There’s a Frost Advisory in effect for our SC counties until 8 am tomorrow.
Unfortunately, that means we all need to protect our plants this time. No one is completely in the clear.
After the sun comes up, the temperatures will begin to go up - just not all that far.
Highs only reach the low 60s in the afternoon. It will be breezy too.
We have another possibility of frost Thursday night into Friday morning as temps again fall to the mid-30s.
The second half of the day will reach the upper 60s. Plus, the wind won’t be quite as strong.
The next First Alert is for Saturday. Rain is a possibility at any time. It could even be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
If you have weekend plans, Sunday will be the better of the two days. (Much better!) The sun will return and highs will be in the low 70s.
Next week is looking good!
Highs will creep up each day. We will go from the mid-70s Monday to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
