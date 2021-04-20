Warrants: 7-year-old fatally shot by uncle during taping of music video in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old child who was reportedly shot by her uncle at a home in Gastonia died one week later, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Ware Avenue just after 7 p.m. on April 13. Emergency responders said the child, identified as Gabrielle Jones, was found on Glenn Street and West Davidson Avenue.
Search warrants state that it was an accidental shooting.
Jones was flown to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. Gastonia police said on Tuesday that Jones had died.
One day after the shooting police said they arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Quintrel Lewis of Charlotte. He was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill of inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by felon.
Police say that Lewis was the victim’s uncle and was shooting a rap music video at the home. Lewis and the child’s father, Jarrell Lewis are brothers.
Documents state that multiple fake guns and real guns were being used for the music video.
Police say that during the course of filming, Lewis was handed a gun by the homeowner and that he fired it and a bullet flew through the wall hitting the child.
Gastonia police confirmed on Tuesday that Lewis was also charged with second-degree murder after the child died.
Rhonda McCaskill has lived on Ware Avenue for 10 years. She said shootings typically don’t happen there, but this one touched her personally.
“I thought it was sad that a kid was killed. That could’ve been one of my children in the house and a gun went off and hit them,” she said.
McCaskill said she thinks the second-degree murder charge is too much because it was an accidental shooting.
“I just think it’s sad that they charged him with second-degree murder if it was an accident. I mean accidents happen all the time,” she said.
Search warrants state that Jarrell Lewis called 911 and mentioned he had recorded the shooting. Police tried to take their phones at the time Jeremy Lewis was arrested. Two iPhones were collected by police for evidence.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Gastonia Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.