Yadkin Path Montessori School celebrates fifth anniversary

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Yadkin Path Montessori School has celebrated its fifth anniversary in Rowan County. The school is located on nine acres of the former grounds of the Salisbury Kiwanis Club camp off Bringle Ferry Road.
According to the school website, Yadkin Path Montessori has been providing children with a rich and nurturing environment for learning and growth. The teaching methods help children to cultivate intrinsic motivation, confidence, and logical reasoning, while allowing their true selves to blossom.
The Montessori teaching method is named for Dr. Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian physician and educator who opened the first Montessori school in Rome in 1907. The method is described as “a child-centered educational approach based on scientific observations of children from birth to adulthood.”
The anniversary was held on Saturday and was hosted by Friends of Yadkin Path. Friends of Yadkin Path, Inc. is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization created to promote excellence in education and childcare in Yadkin Path and the surrounding community. Donations support tuition scholarships, supplement teacher pay, and furnish much-needed materials.
Most activities of the anniversary celebration took place in the meadow on the campus of the school. Socially distanced spaces were marked on the grass and each family was given a space as they arrived. Masks and sanitizer were provided for those that needed it.
Attendees noted that “the weather was absolutely perfect.” The band Thistle Dew entertained the crowd with their signature “Celta-lachain” sounds, which is a fusion of Celtic and old-time Appalachian Roots Music.
A 50/50 raffle was held to raise funds for Friends Of Yadkin Path. The winner graciously donated his half back to the organization.
Myra Tannehill, who founded the school with her husband Dean Hamilton, was given a framed copy of the poem “The Peace of Wild Things” written by Wendell Berry. It was presented and her by Katelyn Boggs, the assistant director at YPM.
Unprepared for a speech Myra, through tears, was able to say a quick thanks to her staff, her husband Dean and the families. She later sent out a message to everyone saying " I was taken aback by the beautiful present that the staff presented me with, and I had not planned a speech. I wanted to be sure to thank Kristen Paustian, who is the President of our Friends of Yadkin Path board and all the board members who dreamed up the party and ushered it into existence. Thank you Kristen, and Tameka Felton and Rachel Gotta.”
Yadkin Path Montessori currently has 40 students and a staff of 14, but there are plans to grow the schools with additional classes.
To learn more about the school, visit: https://www.yadkinpathmontessori.org/
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.