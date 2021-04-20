Yadkin Path Montessori School celebrates fifth anniversary

Unprepared for a speech Myra, through tears, was able to say a quick thanks to her staff, her husband Dean and the families. She later sent out a message to everyone saying " I was taken aback by the beautiful present that the staff presented me with, and I had not planned a speech. I wanted to be sure to thank Kristen Paustian, who is the President of our Friends of Yadkin Path board and all the board members who dreamed up the party and ushered it into existence. Thank you Kristen, and Tameka Felton and Rachel Gotta.”