Sheriff: N.C. woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball

By Associated Press | April 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 9:13 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them.

A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car.

The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing.

The release said Forrest “intentionally veered her car off the roadway and partially into the yard to strike the children.”

A sheriff’s spokesman said authorities don’t think the case is a hate crime.

