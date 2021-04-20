Sheriff: Cousins fight with brass knuckles, knife over stealing from grandmother

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two cousins got into a fight over allegations that one of the men had been stealing from their grandmother.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon outside of a home on Edgefield Drive. According to the report, Ronnie Wilkerson, 27, accused his cousin, Blake Lee Wilbanks, 20, of stealing items from their grandmother’s home. Wilbanks had recently moved into the home.
Deputies say that as the two argued, Wilkerson punched Wilbanks with brass knuckles. Wilbanks then took a knife and stabbed Wilkerson several times. When deputies arrived they were shown a black and silver folding knife sitting on a shower stool on the front porch. There was a small amount of blood on the knife.
Wilbanks had two small lacerations to his head and hand and was treated by fire personnel for his injuries before being treated by Rowan EMS. Wilkerson had two stab wounds in his lower back, as well on his hand. Wilkerson was taken by ambulance to NorthEast Medical Center.
Deputies say that before being taken to the hospital, Wilbanks told them he wanted to go inside to “change shirts.” Instead, they say he went in the mobile home, picked up a marijuana cigarette, then stepped out the back door to smoke. A deputy confronted Wilbanks, asking him why he would smoke a marijuana cigarette with deputies present. Wilbanks allegedly replied that he thought it was okay since he was on his property.
Wilbanks was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of burglary tools, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and simple possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
Wilkerson was not charged.
