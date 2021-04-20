Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Newspaper reports say police have shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus.
The shooting was reported just as the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial was being announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene on the city’s southeast side.
The newspaper reports that officers had been responding to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m.
The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the newspaper.
The girl was reportedly pronounced dead at a hospital.
