Man killed in shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person shot and killed in north Charlotte Tuesday evening has been identified by police as 28-year-old Harry Marquis Brown.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on McArthur Avenue near Atando Avenue.
Officers said a person, later identified as Brown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other information was provided. Brown’s family has been notified of his death.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.