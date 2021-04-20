N.C. Republican lawmakers ask Gov. Cooper to reject any effort to create ‘vaccine passports’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 North Carolina House Republicans sent Governor Roy Cooper a letter opposing the creation of a “vaccine passport” or any other form of government-required identifications to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“These ‘vaccine passports’ raise serious privacy and legal concerns,” the letter states. “North Carolinians should not be required to carry some sort of proof of vaccination to go about their daily lives.”
The lawmakers called on the Governor to, “reject any effort to create a government-mandated record for people to show that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Here is the full letter:
Dear Governor Cooper,
We are writing in regards to your March 31, 2021 comments that you are in “discussions” about creating a system “to help people show others that they have gotten the vaccine.”
As state legislators, we are adamantly opposed to creating a “vaccine passport” or any other form of government-required identifications to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
These “vaccine passports” raise serious privacy and legal concerns. North Carolinians should not be required to carry some sort of proof of vaccination to go about their daily lives.
We have heard from countless constituents who have contacted us to express their strong opposition and grave concerns regarding the idea of requiring proof of vaccinations.
We urge you and your administration to reject any effort to create a government-mandated record for people to show that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Thank you for your attention to this important and timely issue.
