Most want legal recreational use of marijuana in their state

Though most want recreational use of marijuana to be legal, relatively few Americans say they personally use marijuana regularly. Just 6% say they do, while another 9% say they use marijuana on occasion. More than eight in 10 Americans say they either hardly ever or never use marijuana, or that they’ve never tried it. Whether or not marijuana use is fully legalized seems to have little bearing on the percentage of Americans who regularly use it: 7% say they use marijuana regularly in states where its use is fully legal, compared to 5% who do so in the rest of the country.