These Charlotte-area clinics are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Walk in COVID-19 vaccination spots are now available at clinics across Mecklenburg County, including at the main county clinic at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. The location is also still accepting appointments.
Novant and Atrium are also accepting walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The main Mecklenburg County Public Health clinic is located at 2700 East Independence Boulevard and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Residents age 16 and older can still make an appointment at StarMed.Care or by calling the Mecklenburg County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). If no appointments are available, those eligible may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
MCPH will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to the recommended pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the first dose appointments.
StarMed is also offering walk-in appointments this week at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel, located at 315 Scott Futrell Drive.
“All Novant Health vaccination sites are now open to walk-in appointments, as supply allows,” Novant said.
- Here are Novant’s vaccination clinics, locations and times:
- Novant Health Medical Group - Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Freedom Drive (3149 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208) is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open from Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- This location will be open on Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Atrium Health says they’re accepting COVID-19 vaccination walk-ins April 20 and 21 until 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium. Residents can still schedule appointments at ThisIsMyShot.com. People ages 16 and older are eligible.
“These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, no matter whether you have health insurance,” county health leaders say.
If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
