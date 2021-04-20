Livingstone students reflect on impact of Chauvin trial

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The incident involving George Floyd and the conviction of Derek Chauvin has one group paying closer attention to the news. College students, particularly those at historically black colleges and universities, say they are watching these developments closely because the outcomes will shape the world they will soon be entering.
“This is something that America has been waiting for, specifically the black community,” said Tevel Adams, a Livingstone sophomore from Palatka, Florida.
Students say they’ve been watching the news a little more closely, even with images that are difficult to watch.
“It was a slow, you know, death, unfortunately,” said Alyssa Walker Gurnell, a Livingstone student from Kentucky. “People had to sit and watch this man lose his life.”
“It’s very traumatic to see people on the stand having to relive, recall, recount events, break down in tears,” said student Justin Wade, originally from the Bronx. “The remorse and the sorrow that they have for the roles that they all played in that.”
“People that look like us being killed in cold blood isn’t a good feeling,” Adams said.
They say it’s important for them because they believe that what happened in the courtroom in Minnesota will impact communities across the country.
“Make sure people take this seriously and people actually listen. I know people, especially older folks, have a tendency not to listen to what the young folks have to say, especially when it comes to serious topics like this because they tend to think we don’t pay attention or we don’t listen or like I sad before, we don’t watch with intent. When it comes to this and subjects like this, especially with black youth we do watch, and we do listen, and we do watch with intent and we do have very strong opinions about certain things as well,” Gurnell said.
So whether in the pulpit, the courtroom, or the community, these students hope what they see today will help them to make their world better.
“We’re now seeing more of a demand for people to be held accountable,” Wade added.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.