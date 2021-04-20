Last gasp of chilly air (hopefully)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have gone a while without below-freezing temperatures.
For some of us, our luck is about to run out.
Let’s start with tonight.
We’re safe tonight.
Lows will fall to the low to mid-50s.
A cold front will move through and bring almost no rain. It will bring cooler air and cause the breeze to pick up. That’s the first thing you will notice on Wednesday afternoon/ evening.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning will take temperatures to the mid-30s in many places.
It could be in the upper 20s toward the mountains.
With vegetation ranging from just starting - to being in full bloom, this could be a problem.
Obviously, the temperature has to be 32° or below for frost to form. Here’s the catch. The official low temperature is taken at the airport, about 4-5′ above the ground. Cold air sinks so the ground surface could be colder and could allow for frost.
During the day, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
There is another chance for frost on Friday morning, but the risk isn’t as great.
The weekend brings another First Alert.
This one does have to do with rain.
A system is moving toward the Carolinas and it will make rain possible at just about any time during the day on Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
The good news is that we are in need of rain. More good news is that Sunday is looking mainly dry. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Next week will start out dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Make it a great evening! (It will be the best one between now and Sunday)
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
