Kannapolis Schools partnership with UNCC earns national recognition

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From KCS: The Kannapolis City Schools KCS’s partnership with the UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education has received national recognition as an Exemplary Partnership by the National Association for Professional Development Schools.
UNC Charlotte and Kannapolis City Schools are currently in the third year of an initiative allowing an annual group of elementary school candidates to pair with a Kannapolis City Schools elementary school teacher to spend an intensive year working in the classroom with students.
The program requires nearly three times as many clinical hours in comparison to traditional programs: 180-200 hours instead of 96.
Forest Park Elementary teacher Kelcie Lewis shared, “This partnership with UNCC has been very beneficial to all involved, especially this year. For me personally, I believe the way their program is structured really prepares the student teachers for independence. They get to observe and participate in activities at the beginning of the year that normal placements would not have the opportunity to see. Their assignments also align directly with what they are doing in the classroom. UNCC has provided their clinical educators with coaching seminars to support them in guiding their student teachers. Because of this strong partnership, many of the student teachers are able to build relationships not just within their classroom placement but within the school community as well. This partnership provides KCS with a selection of well-prepared beginning teachers to hire and those relationships grow even more.”
The partnership also includes opportunities for Kannapolis teachers to contribute to content in UNC Charlotte courses and opportunities for Kannapolis school leaders to teach courses at the University. To date, 24 of the 36 UNC Charlotte students who have graduated have been hired by Kannapolis City Schools.
UNC Charlotte and Kannapolis City Schools have collaborated for nearly two decades on efforts to support teaching and learning in Kannapolis as well as to support the development of future teachers and administrators.
