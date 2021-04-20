Kannapolis Schools partnership with UNCC earns national recognition

Forest Park Elementary teacher Kelcie Lewis shared, “This partnership with UNCC has been very beneficial to all involved, especially this year. For me personally, I believe the way their program is structured really prepares the student teachers for independence. They get to observe and participate in activities at the beginning of the year that normal placements would not have the opportunity to see. Their assignments also align directly with what they are doing in the classroom. UNCC has provided their clinical educators with coaching seminars to support them in guiding their student teachers. Because of this strong partnership, many of the student teachers are able to build relationships not just within their classroom placement but within the school community as well. This partnership provides KCS with a selection of well-prepared beginning teachers to hire and those relationships grow even more.”