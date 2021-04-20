‘Justice has spoken’: Charlotte reacts after ex-officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in George Floyd’s death

“I am pleased that justice has been served today in the trial of Derek Chauvin,” Armbrister said. “This verdict is a step in the right direction to address systemic racism that is too often evident in America’s policing. I as well as the students of Johnson C. Smith University – many of whom protested for justice following Mr. Floyd’s death – grieve with the family and friends of George Floyd. This verdict is not a cause for celebration nor does it change past events. However, it does serve as a new precedent for justice in our nation.”