Freeze alerts issued as blast of cold air invades the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the warmth before the big chill. Today’s highs will reach mid 70s under mix of sun and clouds thanks to a southerly wind flow.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as lows fall to the mid 50s before climbing into the 60s Wednesday. A cold front will slip through the area bringing widely scattered showers to neighborhoods mainly west of the I-77 corridor and even a few snow showers to high mountains peaks of North Carolinas before midday.
But precipitation isn’t the big story with this frontal passage, it’s the unseasonable cold air that rushes in behind the front Wednesday evening into Thursday morning that will take many by surprise.
A First Alert has been issued as temperatures will be cool enough to support frost/freeze conditions early Thursday. Therefore, a Freeze Watch has been issued for our mountains and northern foothill counties. That watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Thursday will be plagued by cold air and gusty wind, especially in the higher elevations. In the mountains, wind chills to stew in the 30s and 40s while high temperatures will only top out in the 50s and low 60s across the Piedmont.
The cold air’s grip will hold on through Thursday night into Friday as temperatures be just above freezing in and around Charlotte. Freezing temperatures will certainly remain in place across for neighborhood’s north of I-40 going into Friday morning, therefore, another First Alert is in effect during that period.
Keep in mind, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Despite the temperature fluctuations, rain-free skies will remain in place through Friday. But wet weather will dominate the first half of your weekend bringing some neighborhoods more than inch of rainfall Saturday before dry air return Sunday.
A First Alert has been issued for Saturday as the rain will be widespread and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out especially south of I-85.
Remember to stay alert
Weekend temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s and lower 70s before warmer air cause daytime highs to reach into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
