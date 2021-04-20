FIRST ALERT: Sharp cold snap will be followed by rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll enjoy a nice, warm day around the WBTV viewing area with partly sunny skies, low rain chances and warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but dry conditions will hold for most of us tonight with lows falling back in the 50s.
A cold front will cross the region Wednesday but with very little rainfall. The focus of this front is not rain, but rather sharply colder air that will blow in behind it.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day in the mountains, winding up in the low 40s by late afternoon. There may even be a few snow showers in the High Country. As for the Piedmont, we’ll have a midday high in the 60s before the wind picks up and temperatures fall during the afternoon.
There’s a First Alert out for both Thursday and Friday mornings, as there are concerns for frost across the piedmont and hard freeze across the mountains.
Thursday will bring a good deal of sunshine but along with it, a chilly breeze will blow all day. Following a record-challenging morning low temperatures in the middle 30s (20s in the mountains) the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday morning will be frosty cold again with lows in the mid 30s, followed by pleasant afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s.
Long-range weather models have settled on a wet start to the weekend, with widespread rain likely for Saturday with highs in the 60s. The rain should taper down and end Saturday night offering more sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower 70s.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
