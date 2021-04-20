Firefighters battling brush fire in Salisbury

Large firefighter response on Jake Alexander Boulevard

The fire is in the woods off the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard near Industrial Drive. (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
By David Whisenant | April 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 2:27 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire just off Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. The fire was discovered just before 2:00 pm in the woods near Salisbury Power Equipment and Industrial Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived they found a large area of the woods on fire. They are fighting to put the fire out and to keep it from damaging any buildings.

The Salisbury Fire Department has reached out to neighboring departments for brush trucks and to the NC Forestry Service. The Salisbury Police Department is helping with traffic control. The Rowan Rescue Squad is also assisting.

