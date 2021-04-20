Firefighters battling brush fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire just off Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. The fire was discovered just before 2:00 pm in the woods near Salisbury Power Equipment and Industrial Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived they found a large area of the woods on fire. They are fighting to put the fire out and to keep it from damaging any buildings.
The Salisbury Fire Department has reached out to neighboring departments for brush trucks and to the NC Forestry Service. The Salisbury Police Department is helping with traffic control. The Rowan Rescue Squad is also assisting.
