CMS to expand fan capacity to 30 percent at football playoff games, spring sports

“After reviewing additional guidance, we believe that at 30 percent of maximum capacity we can allow more fans to attend athletic contests to show support while providing them the opportunity to comply with the governor’s executive order requiring groups be seated at least six feet apart,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “I am pleased that more family members and friends will be able to see their student-athletes compete as we continue to keep student, staff, and family health and safety as our highest priority.”