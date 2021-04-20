CMS to expand fan capacity to 30 percent at football playoff games, spring sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it will expand attendance for football state playoff games and for other spring sports, setting attendance limits at 30 percent of indoor and outdoor facility stated maximum capacity.
Face coverings will be required at all times, the district said.
“After reviewing additional guidance, we believe that at 30 percent of maximum capacity we can allow more fans to attend athletic contests to show support while providing them the opportunity to comply with the governor’s executive order requiring groups be seated at least six feet apart,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “I am pleased that more family members and friends will be able to see their student-athletes compete as we continue to keep student, staff, and family health and safety as our highest priority.”
Expanded ticket availability takes effect Friday, April 23, for all in-season spring sports, including football state playoff games scheduled for Friday evening.
CMS continues to work with graduation venues to explore expanded attendance. Currently, there are no changes to the 2021 graduation guest limit as previously announced.
