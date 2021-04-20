Cabarrus Sheriff takes part in Operation Medicine Drop

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw took part recently in Operation Medicine Drop to encourage to get rid of unused prescription medicines.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and others joined Sheriff Shaw at the Operation Medicine Drop drug take-back event at Moose Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant.
Operation Medicine Drop helps to save lives by keeping unused or expired medication out of the wrong hands.
Saturday is National Take Back Day. According to the DEA, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
