Atkins Library’s Digital Media Literacy Group hosts COVID-19 vaccine panel discussion moderated by Molly Grantham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Atkins Library’s Digital Media Literacy Group will host a panel discussion focusing on the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 21 from 1- 2:30 p.m.
Speakers from UNC Charlotte and the wider Charlotte area will address topics ranging from scientific information to political influences to medical mistrust to misinformation and disinformation.
The panel discussion will be moderated by WBTV news anchor, Molly Grantham.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the facilitated discussion.
Please register for the discussion, and the Zoom link will be sent to you prior to the event.
